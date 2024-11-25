Houston Billionaire Fertitta Buys Historic N.Y. Steakhouse

Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta has purchased New York’s iconic Keens Steakhouse for $30 million, Chron reports.

“This is a New York jewel,” Fertitta said. Keens will “continue to be one of the best experiences in New York City.”

Worth more than $10 billion, Fertitta is the owner of hospitality chain Landrys, Inc., whose portfolio includes Del Frisco’s, Mastro’s, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse, and Salgrass Steak House.

Fertitta also owns the Houston Rockets.

Located in midtown Manhattan near Herald Square, the Keens building housed a London-based theater group in the 19th century. In 1885, Albert Keen turned it into a steakhouse.

George Schwarz purchased the restaurant in the 1970s, and Fertitta purchased it from his estate.

“We looked for a buyer that agreed to allow our team to continue to operate and manage Keens in the same tradition it has been for the past 140 years,” said Keens General Manager Bonnie Jenkins.

“I believe George would be happy to know that our new owner, Tilman Fertitta, is committed to maintaining the legacy of our historic brand,” Jenkins added.