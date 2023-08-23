TikTok Willing to Grant US Oversight to Avoid Ban

TikTok parent ByteDance is willing to grant the United States unprecedented oversight in order to avoid a ban, Forbes reports.

TikTok is so eager to keep its 150 million users in the U.S. that it agreed to grant the U.S. government control far more extensive than any other social media platform, according to a draft of a 100-page agreement between ByteDance and the Biden administration in the summer of 2022.

The problem with such control, should the U.S. government assume it, is that it would place boundless personal information in its crosshairs—giving it the very power it fears China could abuse to threaten national security.

With half of Americans on TikTok for an average of 90 minutes a day, Washington lawmakers have argued, the American public is unwittingly granting access to sensitive, private information to ByteDance—as well as permitting it to have influence over American commerce, discourse and culture.

According to the agreement, ByteDance would permit the Department of Justice, the Department of Defense or other government agency to examine, with minimal or no notice, TikTok’s U.S. facilities, records, equipment and services.

TikTok and ByteDance would allow its security functions to be audited, and pay for those audits. An array of investigative bodies would have oversight over TikTok, including a cybersecurity auditor and source code inspector.

The DOD and DOJ would have the authority to veto the hiring of TikTok data security executives.

The U.S. government would also have say over TikTok’s privacy policies, terms of service and moderation policies.

If the U.S. deemed a TikTok activity inadvisable, it could require ByteDance to temporarily shut it down in the U.S.

“If this agreement would give the U.S. government the power to dictate what content TikTok can or cannot carry, or how it makes those decisions, that would raise serious concerns about the government’s ability to censor or distort what people are saying or watching on TikTok,” says Patrick Toomey, deputy director of the ACLU’s National Security Project.

Should the U.S. agree to TikTok’s terms, it would give the United States government more surveillance powers than it has over other major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X.

Regulators are torn over whether such authority is advisable, with some calling for no legal immunity on social media posts and others warning against censhorship.