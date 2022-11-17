×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ticketmaster | taylor swift concert ticket sales cancelled

Ticketmaster Cancels Taylor Swift Ticket Sales, Citing High Demand

Ticketmaster Cancels Taylor Swift Ticket Sales, Citing High Demand
Taylor Swift on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022, Nov. 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Kate Green/Getty Images)

Thursday, 17 November 2022 04:53 PM EST

Online ticketing company Ticketmaster said in a tweet it has canceled Friday's sale of tickets for pop star Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour due to high demand and insufficient inventory.

Shares of Ticketmaster parent Live Nation Entertainment Inc shares fell as much as 2.9% to $71.85 following the tweet on Thursday.

The online ticketing company faced Democrat U.S. senator Amy Klobuchar's scrutiny over sales practices after its website crashed Tuesday morning as millions of fans looking to buy seats for Taylor Swift's first tour in five years caused periodic outages and long wait times stretching up to three hours.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Online ticketing company Ticketmaster said in a tweet it has canceled Friday's sale of tickets for pop star Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour due to high demand and insufficient inventory.
ticketmaster, taylor swift concert ticket sales cancelled
99
2022-53-17
Thursday, 17 November 2022 04:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved