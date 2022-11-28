×
Tags: thanksgiving air travel record

US Screened 2.56M Air Passengers Sunday, Highest Since 2019

Travelers line up for the Delta ticket counter at LAX as people travel to Thanksgiving holiday destinations on Nov. 26, 2014 in Los Angeles. (David McNew, Getty Images)

Monday, 28 November 2022 08:32 AM EST

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 2.56 million air passengers on Sunday, the highest number since December 2019 and the busiest day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number was, however, below the 2.88 million screened on the same day in 2019 at the end of the busy U.S. Thanksgiving travel period.

U.S. airlines reported very few cancellations over the holiday travel period, including 177 on Sunday and 36 on Monday. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Saturday on Twitter that Friday "went well for air travel on-time performance, with cancellation and delay rates at 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively."

U.S. airlines had planned to operate 13% fewer domestic flights during the eight-day Thanksgiving travel period compared with 2019, according to data by Cirium, but often with larger planes.

Airlines and Buttigieg clashed for months over summer woes that led to tens of thousands of flight disruptions and prompted the department to pressure airlines to do more to boost customer service to passengers.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


