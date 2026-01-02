WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tesla | sales | musk | trump | deliveries | robotaxi

Tesla Loses Title to BYD as World's Biggest EV Maker

New BYD cars wait to be loaded onto a newly completed ro-ro ship named BYD Explorer No.1 for her maiden voyage in Yantai in east China's Shandong province. On Jan. 2, 2026, China's BYD overtook Tesla as the world's largest maker of pure-electric vehicles. (AP/2024 file)

Friday, 02 January 2026 09:30 AM EST

Tesla lost its crown as the world’s bestselling electric vehicle maker Friday as a customer revolt over Elon Musk’s conservative politics and stiff overseas competition pushed sales down for a second year in a row.

Tesla said that it delivered 1.64 million vehicles in 2025, down 9% from a year earlier.

Chinese rival BYD, which sold 2.26 vehicles last year, is now the biggest EV maker.

For the fourth quarter, sales totaled 418,227, falling short of the 440,000 that analysts polled by FactSet expected. The sales total may likely have been impacted by the expiration of a $7,500 tax credit that was phased out by the Trump administration at the end of September.

Even with multiple issues buffeting the company, the stock finished 2025 with a gain of approximately 11%, as investors hope Tesla CEO Musk can deliver on his ambitions to make Tesla a leader in robotaxi service and get consumers to embrace humanoid robots that can perform basic tasks in homes and offices.

Shares of Tesla rose almost 2% before the opening bell Friday.

StreetTalk
