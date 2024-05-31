WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tesla | recall | seat | belt | warning

Tesla Recalls 125,227 EVs for Faulty Seat Belt Warning

Tesla Recalls 125,227 EVs for Faulty Seat Belt Warning
A Tesla Model S (Dreamstime)

Friday, 31 May 2024 08:46 AM EDT

Tesla is recalling 125,227 vehicles in the United States due to a malfunction in its seat belt warning system that can increase the risk of injury in a collision, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday.

The regulator said the vehicles failed to comply with the federal safety requirements as their seat belt warning light and audible chime may not get activated when the driver is unbelted.

The recall affects certain 2012-2024 Model S, 2015-2024 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles.

Tesla will release an over-the-air software update to fix the issue, with deployment expected to start in June.

The remedy will remove dependency on the driver seat occupancy sensor from the software and only rely on driver seat belt buckle and ignition status to activate the seat belt reminder signals, the NHTSA said.

Tesla had recalled 200,000 Model S, X, and Y electric vehicles in the U.S. in January due to a software malfunction which could obstruct drivers' visibility while reversing.

It also recalled 3,878 Cybertrucks in April to fix an accelerator pedal pad that could come loose and get lodged in the interior trim.

U.S. auto safety regulators also opened an investigation last month into whether Tesla's recall of more than 2 million vehicles announced in December to install new Autopilot safeguards was adequate following a series of crashes.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Tesla is recalling 125,227 vehicles in the United States due to a malfunction in its seat belt warning system that can increase the risk of injury in a collision, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday.
tesla, recall, seat, belt, warning
226
2024-46-31
Friday, 31 May 2024 08:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved