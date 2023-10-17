×
Tags: tesla | model x | recall | brake fluid | warning light

Tesla to Recall 55,000 Model X Vehicles

Tesla Model X (Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 17 October 2023 06:42 AM EDT

The U.S. auto regulator on Tuesday said Tesla will recall 54,676 Model X vehicles manufactured between 2021-2023, as the vehicle controller is likely to fail to detect low brake fluid and not display a warning light.

Tesla has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge, to fix the issue, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) said.

The electric vehicle maker is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths that may be related to this condition as of Oct. 10, the regulator added.

Tesla did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

In August, NHTSA opened an investigation into 280,000 new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over reports of loss of steering control and power steering.

