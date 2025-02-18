WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tesla | india | trump | narendra modi

Tesla Steps up India Hiring After Musk-Modi Meeting

Tesla Steps up India Hiring After Musk-Modi Meeting
President Donald Trump, right, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Tuesday, 18 February 2025 10:20 AM EST

Elon Musk's Tesla is looking to hire senior staff in India, job advertisements posted this week showed, signaling progress in the electric vehicle maker's plans to enter the world's third-biggest auto market.

The postings come less than a week after Musk's meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Tesla has for years planned an India market entry and even setting up of local manufacturing. Some executives were hired around 2022, though some top-level people quit the company after Tesla put its India plans on hold back then.

With the automaker again scouting for showroom space in India since late last year, it has now listed 13 jobs on its website and social media platform LinkedIn for various customer-facing and back-end roles based in Mumbai, India's financial capital.

Among them is a "store manager" role responsible for overseeing and driving sales at the location, one job listing showed, a sign that Tesla is looking to open a showroom in the city. Delivery operations and customer support specialists are also being sought, the ads showed.

The listings come just after Modi met Musk in the United States last week, and discussed issues including space, mobility, technology, and innovation. Musk has long criticized India for having high import tariffs of around 100% on EVs, and his company has repeatedly lobbied to relax them.

The move, however, has faced opposition from local automakers who think Tesla's entry can hit their EV plans. Last year, Musk was set to meet Modi during a trip to India where he was expected to announce a potential $2 billion-$3 billion investment, but the visit was called off after Tesla decided to lay off 10% of its global workforce amid declining sales.

In November, Reuters reported that Tesla was also scouting for showroom space in the country's capital city of New Delhi, and was in early stage talks with real estate developer DLF to help secure a location.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Elon Musk's Tesla is looking to hire senior staff in India, job advertisements posted this week showed, signaling progress in the electric vehicle maker's plans to enter the world's third-biggest auto market.
tesla, india, trump, narendra modi
332
2025-20-18
Tuesday, 18 February 2025 10:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved