WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tesla | grok | ai | elon | musk

Musk: Grok AI to Be Available in Teslas Next Week

Musk: Grok AI to Be Available in Teslas Next Week
Elon Musk looks on during a news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2025. (Allison Robbert/AP)

Thursday, 10 July 2025 08:03 AM EDT

Grok AI will be available in Tesla vehicles next week "at the latest," the EV maker's CEO, Elon Musk, said in a post on X Thursday.

Alert: These 3 AI Stocks Are Set for Huge Profits Under Trump... Free Picks Here

Musk's AI startup xAI launched Grok 4, its latest flagship AI model, on Wednesday. While Musk had earlier said Tesla vehicles would be equipped with Grok, the billionaire CEO had not shared a timeline.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The AI chatbot has been in hot water this week after social media posts on its X account were removed after complaints from X users and the Anti-Defamation League that Grok produced content with antisemitic tropes and praise for Adolf Hitler.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Grok AI will be available in Tesla vehicles next week "at the latest," the EV maker's CEO, Elon Musk, said in a post on X Thursday.
tesla, grok, ai, elon, musk
126
2025-03-10
Thursday, 10 July 2025 08:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved