Musk: Grok AI to Be Available in Teslas Next Week

Grok AI will be available in Tesla vehicles next week "at the latest," the EV maker's CEO, Elon Musk, said in a post on X Thursday.

Musk's AI startup xAI launched Grok 4, its latest flagship AI model, on Wednesday. While Musk had earlier said Tesla vehicles would be equipped with Grok, the billionaire CEO had not shared a timeline.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The AI chatbot has been in hot water this week after social media posts on its X account were removed after complaints from X users and the Anti-Defamation League that Grok produced content with antisemitic tropes and praise for Adolf Hitler.