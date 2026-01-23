WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: tesla | full-service | driving | autopilot

Tesla Pivots to Full-Service Driving in US, Canada

Tesla Pivots to Full-Service Driving in US, Canada
A Tesla Model Y EV in front of the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Germany. (Patrick Pleul/AP)

Friday, 23 January 2026 02:43 PM EST

Tesla has discontinued its basic ⁠driver-assistance system, Autopilot, in Canada and the U.S., in an attempt to push customers toward a more advanced version of the technology branded as Full-Self Driving (Supervised).

The company had last week said it would stop offering FSD as a one-time $8,000 ‍purchase from February 14, meaning customers will only be able ‍to access the software through a monthly subscription priced at $99.

Tesla's online vehicle configuration pages showed that new cars come ⁠only with Traffic Aware Cruise Control, a feature that maintains a set speed and follows traffic at a safe distance.

Autosteer, which previously ​worked with cruise control to keep vehicles centered in a lane and navigate curves, is no longer listed as a standard feature.

California's Department of Motor Vehicles had placed ‍Tesla on a high-stakes 60-day deadline to overhaul its marketing or face a mandatory ⁠30-day suspension of its retail sales license.

One condition was that Tesla stops using the "Autopilot" name, which regulators argued misled consumers into believing the system was capable of autonomous driving.

The department declined to comment and Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment ​on the reason ⁠for the change.

For a long time, Autopilot has been the core selling point for Tesla vehicles, even ‍as the company warned drivers that the system required active supervision and did not make cars ‌fully autonomous.

CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday the subscription price for FSD would rise over time as the software's capabilities improve. The subscription is expected ⁠to be ​a key profit driver ‍for the company when it is more capable and accessible in most parts of the world.

CFO Vaibhav Taneja had said in ‍October that only 12% of all Tesla customers had paid for the FSD software.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Tesla has discontinued its basic ⁠driver-assistance system, Autopilot, in Canada and the U.S., in an attempt to push customers toward a more advanced version of the technology branded as Full-Self Driving (Supervised).
tesla, full-service, driving, autopilot
296
2026-43-23
Friday, 23 January 2026 02:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved