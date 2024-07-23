Tesla Sees Surprise Rise in Second-Quarter Revenue

Tesla reported a surprise rise in revenue for second quarter as it handed over more electric vehicles than analysts had expected, helped by price cuts and incentives.

Shares of the electric-vehicle maker were down about 4% in trading after the bell.

The EV maker has opted to push more inexpensive financing options over large price cuts to customers, which analysts have said would spread the negative impact on margins over the next several quarters.

Deliveries for the second quarter also came in higher than market expectations, helped by low interest-rate loan options, although they fell for the second straight quarter.

Tesla has also been pushing hard to accelerate development of its self-driving technologies and robotaxi, investing billions in chips to train AI models, but has delayed the official unveiling of the robotaxi, a person familiar with the matter had told Reuters.

The company on Tuesday reported revenue of $25.50 billion for the three months ended June, compared with $24.93 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had estimated $24.77 billion, according to LSEG data.

Net income was $1.48 billion in the second quarter, compared to $2.70 billion a year ago.