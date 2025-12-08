Tax Firm Andersen Targets $1.75 Billion Valuation in US IPO

Tax advisory firm Andersen Group said on Monday it was targeting a valuation of up to $1.75 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

The San Francisco, California-based company is seeking to raise up to $176 million by offering 11 million shares priced between $14 and $16 apiece.

After a relatively quiet end to November, the U.S. IPO market is gearing up for a final flurry of deals this year as corporate issuers look to seize on a narrow window before the Christmas holidays.

Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Andersen will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ANDG."