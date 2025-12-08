WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: tax firm | andersen | us ipo

Tax Firm Andersen Targets $1.75 Billion Valuation in US IPO

Monday, 08 December 2025 07:54 AM EST

Tax advisory firm Andersen Group said on Monday it was targeting a valuation of up to $1.75 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

The San Francisco, California-based company is seeking to raise up to $176 million by offering 11 million shares priced between $14 and $16 apiece.

After a relatively quiet end to November, the U.S. IPO market is gearing up for a final flurry of deals this year as corporate issuers look to seize on a narrow window before the Christmas holidays.

Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Andersen will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ANDG."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Tax advisory firm Andersen Group said on Monday it was targeting a valuation of up to $1.75 billion in its initial public offering in the United States. The San Francisco, California-based company is seeking to raise up to $176 million...
tax firm, andersen, us ipo
113
2025-54-08
Monday, 08 December 2025 07:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved