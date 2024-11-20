CEO Jensen Huang: Nvidia Will Work With Trump Administration

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang assured investors during an earnings call on Wednesday afternoon that the company is prepared to work with and adapt to any regulatory changes under the incoming Trump administration.

"Whatever the new administration decides, we will, of course, support the administration," Huang said, according to Axios. "That's our highest mandate. ... We will comply with any regulation that comes along, fully, and support our customers, to the best of our abilities and compete in the marketplace. We'll do all of these three things simultaneously."

Nvidia on Wednesday reported a surge in third-quarter profit and sales as demand for its specialized computer chips that power artificial intelligence systems remains robust.

That growth was driven by demand for the Hopper computing platform for large language models, recommendation engines, and generative AI applications, the company said.

Analysts were eyeing Nvidia's guidance on its Blackwell graphics processor unit, a next-generation artificial intelligence chip that's seen demand from companies like OpenAI and others building AI data centers.

Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said Blackwell production shipments are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and will continue to ramp into fiscal 2026.

On an earnings call Wednesday, Kress told investors that both Hopper GPU and Blackwell systems "have certain supply constraints, and the demand for Blackwell is expected to exceed supply for several quarters in fiscal 2026."

"Blackwell demand is staggering, and we are racing to scale supply to meet the incredible demand customers are placing on us," she said.

According to Axios, Huang then joked that "almost every company in the world seems to be involved in our supply chain."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.