Tags: super bowl | betting

Super Bowl Betting at Nevada Sportsbooks Sets Record

Monday, 14 February 2022 08:01 PM

The total amount of bets placed in Nevada sportsbooks on this year's Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals set a record, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said on Monday.

A total of $179.8 million was wagered across Nevada's 179 sportsbooks, up 32% from the $136.1 million wagered on last year's Super Bowl and 13% above the previous record of $158.6 million set in 2018, according to unaudited figures.

Nevada sportsbooks kept a combined $15.4 million from Super Bowl bets for a hold percentage of 8.6% compared with last year when they kept $12.5 million, or 9.2% of the bets.

The win total is the third highest on record since the Nevada Gaming Control Board started tracking such wagers in 1990, trailing only the $19.7 million total set in 2014 and $18.8 million set two years ago.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes, including the game-winner to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp with 85 seconds left en route to a 23-20 victory in Sunday's NFL championship game.

