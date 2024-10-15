Hillary Clinton-Backed Broadway Musical 'Suffs' to Close

“Suffs,” the Broadway musical about the women’s suffrage movement, will close on Jan. 5, 2025 after a 10-month run, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hillary Clinton and Malala Yousafzai financially backed and produced the musical. The star of the musical, Shaina Taub, wrote the book and score.

While “Suffs” won two Tony Awards for the best book and score, its weekly grosses have been steadily declining since its April 18 opening. On average, the theater has been 80% full during the play’s run.

For a Broadway show to be economically viable, it needs to gross $1 million in ticket sales each week. “Suffs” sales have been waning since hitting a peak of $942,785.35 in the week ending June 23, the week following the Tony Awards, at which “Suffs” performed.

“Suffs” will go on the road, however, launching in Seattle in September 2025. Additional cities have yet to be announced. The play premiered Off-Broadway at the Public Theater in New York in April 2022.

Other Broadway plays to announce closings this year include “The Notebook,” “Water for Elephants,” “The Who’s Tommy” and “Lempicka.”