WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: stocks | u.s. | china | trade | talks | tesla

S&P 500 Rises a 3rd Day Amid US-China Trade Talks

S&P 500 Rises a 3rd Day Amid US-China Trade Talks

Traders Drew Cohen, left, and Joseph Lawler, center, work with specialist Patrick King on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 10, 2025. (Richard Drew/AP)

Tuesday, 10 June 2025 04:08 PM EDT

The S&P 500 ended higher Tuesday, lifted by a rally in Tesla as investors bet on positive results from U.S.-China trade talks aimed at defusing a tariff dispute that has roiled global markets this year.

Wall Street expects improved trade terms after relief from a preliminary deal struck last month was overshadowed by Washington's allegations that Beijing was blocking exports of rare earth minerals critical to the aerospace, semiconductor and defense sectors.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the trade talks were going well and he hoped they would end on Tuesday night, but said they could run into Wednesday.

The U.S. stock market has surged in recent weeks, recovering from an April slump sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" sweeping global tariffs.

With investors betting the United States will reach trade agreements that reduce Trump's steep trade barriers, the S&P 500 is now trading just below its February record highs.

"The expectation is that they'll figure this out, and that the Liberation Day tariff levels are never going to be seen. You can't get to market valuations where we've got them and have those tariff levels get anywhere close to reality," said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments.

Shares of Wall Street's most valuable companies were mixed. Tesla rose while Microsoft slipped. Alphabet climbed after Reuters reported that OpenAI plans to add Alphabet's Google cloud service to meet its growing needs for computing capacity.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 33.95 points, or 0.57%, to end at 6,039.83 points, for its third straight trading session in the green. The Nasdaq Composite gained 125.00 points, or 0.64%, to 19,717.33. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119.44 points, or 0.28%, to 42,881.20.

Investors are awaiting U.S. consumer prices data on Wednesday for clues to the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

The World Bank slashed its global growth forecast for 2025 by 0.4 percentage point to 2.3%, saying higher tariffs and heightened uncertainty posed a "significant headwind" for nearly all economies.

Insmed shares jumped after the drugmaker said its experimental drug significantly reduced blood pressure in the lungs and improved exercise capacity in patients in a mid-stage study.

J.M. Smucker's shares tumbled after the Jif peanut butter maker forecast annual profit below estimates.

Snap bounced between gains and losses after the social media platform said it would launch its first-ever smart glasses for all consumers next year, ratcheting up competition with Meta in the wearable technology market.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The S&P 500 ended higher Tuesday, lifted by a rally in Tesla as investors bet on positive results from U.S.-China trade talks aimed at defusing a tariff dispute that has roiled global markets this year.
stocks, u.s., china, trade, talks, tesla
410
2025-08-10
Tuesday, 10 June 2025 04:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved