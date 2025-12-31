Stocks Slip in Final Session, But Finish 2025 Up 16%

Wall Street's major indexes ended lower in the final trading session of 2025, but notched big annual gains after a roller-coaster year dominated by President Donald Trump's tariff uncertainties and a euphoria around AI-focused stocks.

The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq posted double-digit gains this year, their third consecutive year in the green, a run last seen during 2019-2021.

The Dow also posted its eighth straight monthly ‍gain, the longest such streak since 2017-2018. The rally was bolstered by an insatiable appetite for artificial intelligence stocks ‍that pushed all three indexes to record highs this year.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 50.37 points, or 0.73%, to end at 6,847.18 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 178.03 points, or 0.76%, to 23,241.05. The ⁠Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 301.95 points, or 0.62%, to 48,065.11.

On the day, energy stocks and tech stocks slipped. Microsoft, which has among the biggest weights on the sector, was down, and EQT Corp fell sharply.

For the year, the S&P 500 gained more than 16%, marking its third consecutive year of double-digit growth.

The Nasdaq Composite surged more than 20%, fueled by investor excitement around artificial intelligence, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed roughly 13% in 2025, trailing somewhat due to its lighter exposure to technology stocks.

"I do not expect that the last ​few days will have so much bearing on the performance of the next year, it's perfectly fine in any bull market to have moments of cost," said Giuseppe Sette, co-founder and president of Reflexivity, pointing to profit-taking opportunities when liquidity was low.

Wall Street made a stellar comeback from April's lows when Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs sparked ‍a meltdown in global markets, sent investors away from U.S. stocks and threatened growth by clouding the interest rate outlook.

Still the benchmark S&P 500 ⁠index's annual gain trails some global indexes, especially the Asia-Pacific ex-Japan measure , which rallied nearly 27% in 2025, as stock investors diversified.

"We expect this broadening of performance to deepen in 2026, both within the U.S. and across international markets," said Jitania Kandhari, Deputy CIO of the solutions and multi-asset group at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

"The era of narrow winners is giving way to a wider, more globally distributed opportunity set. Equal-weighted S&P looks good relative ⁠to cap-weighted S&P."

Wall Street's fourth consecutive session of losses defied expectations ​for a "Santa Claus rally" in which the ⁠S&P 500 typically gains over the last five trading days of December and the first two in January, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac.

Bellwether chipmaker Nvidia — up sharply year-to-date — has been one ‍of the many AI trade beneficiaries, becoming the first publicly traded company to hit a $5 trillion market capitalization.

The communication services index emerged as the top performer on the S&P 500 this ‌year, powered by a big jump in Alphabet.

Storage-chip makers such as Micron Technology, Western Digital and Seagate are set to outperform their S&P 500 peers, having more than tripled in value in 2025.

On the flip side, FMC Corp and Fiserv were big losers for the year.

The Federal Reserve's monetary ⁠policy trajectory will ​set the tone for global markets in 2026, ‍after recent economic data and expectations of a new dovish Fed chair prompted investors to price in further reductions.

Nike gained after CEO Elliott Hill reported that he bought about $1 million worth of shares recently. Vanda Pharmaceuticals surged after the U.S. ‍Food and Drug Administration approved its drug for the prevention of motion-induced vomiting.

Trading volumes remained thin in the holiday-shortened week, with markets closed on Thursday for New Year's Day.