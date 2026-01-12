WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: stocks | technology | walmart | jerome powell

Wall Street Indexes Finish Higher With Tech, Walmart

Wall Street Indexes Finish Higher With Tech, Walmart
Trader Robert Finnerty Jr., foreground, works with colleagues on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Jan. 12, 2026. (Richard Drew/AP)

Monday, 12 January 2026 04:07 PM EST

The S&P 500 and Dow registered record closing highs Monday, with shares of technology companies and retailer Walmart gaining and as investors mostly brushed aside concerns about the U.S. Justice Department's criminal investigation of Federal Reserve Chair ‍Jerome Powell.

Technology was among the day's biggest sector gainers. Shares of Walmart jumped, ‍giving a boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, where the retail giant moved its stock listing last month from the NYSE.

Walmart is set ⁠to join the Nasdaq-100 index on January 20, a shift that could draw in billions of dollars from passive index funds.

Stocks had opened lower on the news surrounding Powell. The Justice ​Department's threat of indictment, ostensibly focused on comments Powell made to Congress about a building renovation project, ramped up concerns about the Fed's independence.

Powell called the move a "pretext" to gain more influence over interest rates that President Donald ‍Trump has pressed to cut sharply since he took office in January 2025.

"The news that Powell is ⁠being investigated by the Justice Department was basically telegraphed by Trump many times and so I think the market is taking it in stride," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Investors also are looking ahead to the fourth-quarter U.S. earnings season, he said, which unofficially begins ⁠Tuesday with results from JPMorgan Chase and other big ​banks.

According to preliminary data, the ⁠S&P 500 gained 10.35 points, or 0.15%, to end at 6,977.29 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 62.56 points, or 0.26%, to 23,733.90. ‍The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.50 points, or 0.16%, to 49,584.57.

Shares of lenders and credit card firms came under ‌pressure after Trump called for a one-year cap on credit card interest rates at 10% starting on January 20.

Financials were down and were among the biggest sector decliners in the S&P 500.

Citigroup tumbled, while ⁠credit-card firm ​American Express also fell as well ‍as consumer finance firms, including Capital One.

Buy-now, pay-later firm Affirm Holdings also fell. Investors await Tuesday's U.S. consumer price index report, which could influence the outlook for Fed rate ‍cuts.

Markets for now are betting on at least two more quarter-point cuts before year-end, according to LSEG data.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The S&P 500 and Dow registered record closing highs Monday, with shares of technology companies and retailer Walmart gaining and as investors mostly brushed aside concerns about the U.S. Justice Department's criminal investigation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome...
stocks, technology, walmart, jerome powell
372
2026-07-12
Monday, 12 January 2026 04:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved