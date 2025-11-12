WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: stocks | dow | record | amazon | nasdaq

Dow Notches Record High; Amazon Weighs on Nasdaq

Dow Notches Record High; Amazon Weighs on Nasdaq

Trader Peter Mancuso works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 12, 2025. (Richard Drew/AP)

Wednesday, 12 November 2025 04:07 PM EST

Wall Street's main indexes were mixed Wednesday, with the Dow notching a record high close and the Nasdaq losing ground as investors rotated out of pricey technology stocks while focusing on a likely end to a historic U.S. government shutdown.

The House of Representatives was set to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, with a vote on a stopgap funding package to restart disrupted food assistance, pay hundreds of thousands of federal workers and revive a hobbled air traffic control system.

Still, President Donald Trump will have to sign the compromise into law.

"That should be positive from a sentiment standpoint, removing one of the key risks that's out there. As well, the proper functioning of the federal government and the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and airline system is important to the operation of the real economy," said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, in Billings, Montana.

Gains in shares of Goldman Sachs and UnitedHealth Group lifted the Dow to its second straight record high close. The index is up about 14% in 2025, lagging a rise of about 17% in the S&P 500.

Some of Wall Street's tech-related heavyweights lost ground, including Amazon, Tesla and Palantir. AMD rallied after the chip designer unveiled a $100 billion data-center revenue target.

"We have seen somewhat of a rotation away from Nasdaq-heavy leadership toward other areas of the market doing pretty well, like healthcare and financials," said Matt Stucky, chief equity portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual.

"A critical component for seeing markets broaden out is having earnings broaden out as well." SoftBank Group's $5.8 billion sale of its Nvidia stake jolted stock markets on Tuesday, stoking fears that the frenzy around artificial intelligence may have peaked, especially after recent warnings from Wall Street bank chiefs and a famed short seller. Nvidia's quarterly report next Wednesday will be a key test of investor sentiment around AI.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 4.45 points, or 0.08%, to end at 6,852.03 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 57.82 points, or 0.25%, to 23,410.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 327.72 points, or 0.69%, to 48,259.75.

SHUTDOWN WEIGHS ON ECONOMY

The government shutdown has weighed on the economy and created a data gap for both the Federal Reserve and traders, leaving them reliant on private economic indicators.

Tuesday's weekly update of ADP's preliminary payroll figures showed private employers shedding an average of 11,250 jobs a week for the four weeks ended October 25, pointing to continued weakness in the labor market.

Traders are pricing in a 65% probability of a quarter-point reduction at December's monetary policy meeting, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he would retire when his term ends in February, amid concerns of a push by Trump for more influence over the Fed.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Wall Street's main indexes were mixed Wednesday, with the Dow notching a record high close and the Nasdaq losing ground as investors rotated out of pricey technology stocks while focusing on a likely end to a historic U.S. government shutdown.
stocks, dow, record, amazon, nasdaq
473
2025-07-12
Wednesday, 12 November 2025 04:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved