Nasdaq Soars 1.28%, Boosted by Amazon

Stock indexes opened higher Friday, as Amazon's strong earnings mitigated Apple's weaker China sales and investors weighed a sharp reduction in U.S. jobs growth in October.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106.4 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 41,869.82. The S&P 500 rose 17.8 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 5,723.22​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 94.5 points, or 0.52%, to 18,189.667 at the opening bell.

As of 10:20 a.m. EST, the Dow was up 445.26 points, or 1.07%; Nasdaq gained 223.20 points, or 1.28%; and the S&P 500 was up 58.55 points, or 1.03%.

While investors are largely certain the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points in November, the outlook for subsequent months is less clear as economic data remains robust.

Treasury yields have risen to nearly four-month highs in recent weeks, pressuring equities, as traders speculate that the central bank will adopt a less dovish stance.

The Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election is also on investors' minds, with many analysts predicting a close race and some uncertainty over the final outcome. The Federal Reserve's November meeting kicks off the following day.

Unsurprisingly, equity volatility has risen in recent days, with the CBOE Volatility Index trading at a more than three-week high.

All three major indexes are on track for weekly declines, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite set for their worst week in eight.

Intel jumped 5.3% after a better-than-expected revenue forecast, lifting other chip stocks, with Nvidia rising 1.6%.

Shares of Boeing rose 2.6% after a union of striking workers endorsed an improved contract offer that includes a 38% pay rise, with members expected to vote on Monday.

Oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron rose 1.6% and 2%, respectively, after both companies beat third-quarter profit estimates on higher oil output.

Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported third-quarter results, 77.2% have beaten analysts' expectations, according to LSEG data as of Thursday, roughly in line with the past four quarters' 79% average.