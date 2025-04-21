Zuckerberg Among Top Stock Sellers Ahead of Tariff Rout

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Oracle Corp. chief Safra Catz were among a number of notable insiders who unloaded billions of dollars’ worth of stock before President Donald Trump’s April 2 tariff announcements began whipping markets, Bloomberg reports.

Through his Chan Zuckerberg foundation, Zuckerberg sold 1.1 million shares worth $733 million in January and February when the company’s stock was above $600, peaking at $736 on Feb. 14. Meta’s shares have since fallen 32% — dragging Zuckerberg’s net worth from $259 billion to $178 billion.

Another top seller was Catz, selling off 3.8 million shares worth $705 million. The sale boosted Catz’s net worth to $2.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Catz makes it a habit to exercise and sell shares as stock options as they are set to expire.

Under his 10b5-1 trading plan, Catz sold 3.8 million stock options in January at $180 a share for a total of $705 million. This stock, too, has lost 30% in value.

Dimon sold $234 million of JPMorgan Chase stock in the first quarter, bringing his net worth to $3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Another noteworthy seller: Stephen Cohen, president of Palantir Technologies, who offloaded more than 4 million shares worth $337.2 million, bringing his net worth to $3.3 billion.

In 2024, all Palantir insiders sold more than $4 billion of stock and have continued to do so in 2025 as the stock nearly doubled between mid-January to mid-February. Despite the extreme market volatility, Palantir is still up 24% year-to-date for 2025.

On Feb. 20, Dimon sold 866,361 shares worth $233.78 million. His timing was astute, as it was just two days after the stock hit a 2025 high.

Dimon then sold another 133,639 shares on April 14 for $31.5 million. So far this year, Dimon has sold more than $250 million worth of JPMorgan Chase shares.

Another shrewd seller so far this year is Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix. Sarandos committed to a new 10b5-1 plan last October to sell 199,063 shares before February 2026. On Jan. 30, Sarandos relieved himself of those shares for $173 million, paying $21 million to exercise the options. A Netflix spokesperson declined to comment to Bloomberg on the transaction.

The wealth of the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, has declined by $129 billion this year amid the uncertainty tariffs are bringing to the U.S., China and other world economies.

Overall, however, insider selling in the first quarter of 2025 was down from the first quarter of last year, when 4,702 insiders sold $28.1 billion. In the first quarter of 2025, 10 sellers unloaded $3.8 billion of stock.