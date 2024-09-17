WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: steve cohen | point72 asset management

Steve Cohen Stops Trading for Hedge Fund Point72

Steve Cohen Stops Trading for Hedge Fund Point72
Steve Cohen, founder of Point72 Asset Management and owner of the New York Mets, walks on the field before an MLB spring training game between the New York Mets and the Houston Astros at the Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches on March 16, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Doug Murray/AP)

Tuesday, 17 September 2024 04:20 PM EDT

Steve Cohen, billionaire and founder of hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, has stepped away from the trading floor and will focus on driving the firm's growth, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

Cohen, who remains as the hedge fund's co-chief investment officer along with Harry Schwefel, will invest his time in mentoring and developing talent, the report added, citing an emailed statement.

Point72 did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Point72 Asset Management has over 35.2 billion in assets under management as per their website.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Steve Cohen, billionaire and founder of hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, has stepped away from the trading floor and will focus on driving the firm's growth, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.
steve cohen, point72 asset management
86
2024-20-17
Tuesday, 17 September 2024 04:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved