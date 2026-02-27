WATCH TV LIVE

Fed's Miran Calls for Four Rate Cuts in 2026

U.S. economist and Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran speaks at the National Gallery in Athens on January 14, 2025. (Angelos Tzortzinis/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 27 February 2026 01:37 PM EST

Federal Reserve Gov. Stephen Miran believes the central bank should lower interest rates by roughly a full percentage point this year — and begin moving sooner rather than later.

“Four cuts I think are appropriate,” Miran said Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reports. “I’d rather get them sooner than later,” he added, signaling a more front-loaded easing approach.

On financial stability, Miran downplayed concerns about the rapid growth of private credit markets, saying he hasn’t seen anything that raises red flags from a macroeconomic standpoint.

Much of the expansion in private credit, he argued, stems from heavy regulation weighing on traditional banks.

Looking ahead to artificial intelligence and the labor market, Miran struck a balanced tone.

“I do fully expect AI will destroy some jobs, but I also expect it will create entirely new categories of jobs we can’t think of yet,” he said.

Miran’s comments underscore a growing debate inside the Fed over the pace of rate cuts — and how emerging technologies and alternative lending markets could reshape the economic outlook.

Friday, 27 February 2026 01:37 PM
