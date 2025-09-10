WATCH TV LIVE

Fed Nominee Miran Approved by Senate Committee

Federal Reserve Board nominee Stephen Miran testifies in a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. September 4, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz/AP)

Wednesday, 10 September 2025 11:14 AM EDT

Stephen Miran, a top White House economic adviser, cleared a U.S. Senate hurdle Wednesday that moves him closer to becoming a Federal Reserve governor, furthering President Donald Trump's effort to exert more direct control over interest rate policy and the central bank's broader role.

Members of the Senate Banking Committee voted 13-11 in a party-line vote to send Miran's nomination to the full Republican-controlled Senate for consideration.

All Democrats on the panel voted against while all Republicans voted in favor. Lawmakers involved in the process say it is far from certain if the rest of the confirmation process can be completed in time for Miran to participate in the Fed's September 16-17 policy meeting.

