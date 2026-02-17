Colbert Blasts CBS for Trump Critic Segment: 'FCC You'

Stephen Colbert lashed out at his own network Monday night after CBS declined to air an interview with Texas Democrat James Talarico, a vocal critic of President Trump who is running for U.S. Senate, the New York Post reports.

CBS lawyers reportedly advised “The Late Show” that airing the sit-down could trigger Federal Communications Commission equal-time concerns, since Talarico is an active candidate.

Colbert told viewers he was informed “in some uncertain terms” that not only could he not air the interview, he couldn’t even mention that it was pulled.

He mentioned it anyway.

Colbert mocked the FCC’s equal-time rule and took direct aim at FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who earlier this year moved to tighten guidance around political content involving candidates.

Carr dropped a longstanding blanket exemption for entertainment programs amid concerns some shows were operating with “purely partisan political purposes.”

Colbert responded with a crude jab at the chairman and accused the Trump administration of trying to silence critics on television.

The unaired interview was later posted online.

The episode adds to Colbert’s ongoing feud with CBS.

The host, whose show is ending in May, has previously suggested the cancellation was tied to Paramount’s efforts to secure regulatory approval for its merger with Skydance — a claim the network has denied, calling the decision financial.

For critics, the irony was hard to miss: a late-night host known for partisan commentary railing against election rules designed to ensure fairness on the public airwaves.