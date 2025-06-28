WATCH TV LIVE

Stellantis Recalls Over 250K Vehicles Due to Air Bag

Saturday, 28 June 2025 11:33 AM EDT

Chrysler parent Stellantis is recalling 250,651 vehicles in the U.S. due to an improperly sealed side curtain air bag, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Saturday.

The recall affects certain 2022-2025 Pacifica and Voyager vehicles.

An air bag with insufficient pressure retention increases the risk of ejection and injury during a crash, NHTSA said, adding that dealers will inspect and replace the side curtain air bags as necessary free of charge. 

