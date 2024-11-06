Stellantis to Lay Off 1,100 Workers at Ohio Jeep Plant

Stellantis said Wednesday it is laying off about 1,100 employees at a Jeep Gladiator plant in Toledo, Ohio, as it works to improve efficiency and reduce inventory across its North American operations.

The automaker recently shook up its senior management in an attempt to turn around its slipping sales in the region, and has also cut its salaried and hourly workforce over the past year.

"These are difficult actions to take, but they are necessary to enable the company to regain its competitive edge and eventually return production to prior levels," Stellantis said in a statement.

CEO Carlos Tavares' decision to slash manufacturing workers, such as those in Toledo, has angered the United Auto Workers union, which represents these employees.

UAW President Shawn Fain has threatened a nationwide walkout at Stellantis factories just a year after workers struck for six weeks at the automaker and its Detroit competitors.