WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: starbucks | union | 2 | percent | pay | raise

Starbucks Union Rejects 2% Annual Pay Raise

Starbucks Union Rejects 2% Annual Pay Raise
Advocates for a union for Starbucks employees watch as company founder Howard Schultz leaves a hearing after testifying to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee at the Capitol in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP/2023 file)

Monday, 28 April 2025 03:19 PM EDT

Starbucks union delegates involved in contract bargaining voted to reject the coffee chain's latest proposal that guaranteed annual raises of at least 2%, Workers United said.

Out of the 490 baristas representing the company's more than 550 unionized U.S. stores, 81% rejected the proposal, which did not offer any changes to economic benefits such as healthcare or any immediate pay hike.

"Starbucks' current offer is insufficient to finalize a deal," the workers union said.

Starbucks said in a statement that the union presented an incomplete framework for single-store contracts to their delegates to vote on, adding that its actions were causing a delay in reaching a mutual agreement.

The company pays its baristas more than $19 an hour on average currently, which with benefits comes to about $30 an hour. It had proposed to the union that their annual raises would not fall below 2%.

The parties had been advancing contract negotiations in recent weeks after agreeing to bring in a mediator to help resume stalled negotiations in February.

Since then, they have reached tentative agreements on many key contract issues, such as health and safety measures, but the latest offer was "not good enough," according to the memo shared by Workers United.

The union, representing over 10,000 baristas, and the company had recently agreed to withdraw lawsuits filed against each other.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Starbucks union delegates involved in contract bargaining voted to reject the coffee chain's latest proposal that guaranteed annual raises of at least 2%, Workers United said.
starbucks, union, 2, percent, pay, raise
222
2025-19-28
Monday, 28 April 2025 03:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved