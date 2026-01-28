SpaceX Weighs June IPO at $1.5 Trillion Valuation

Elon Musk's SpaceX is weighing a mid-June initial public offering, aiming to raise as much as $50 billion at a valuation of roughly $1.5 trillion, The Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. SpaceX did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The reported fundraising doubles prior reports, positioning the rocket and satellite company's listing as the largest in history, after Saudi Aramco's 29 billion IPO in 2019.

SpaceX Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen has also been holding talks and Zoom calls with existing private investors since mid-December to explore a mid-2026 IPO, the newspaper added.

Reuters reported last week that SpaceX is lining up four Wall Street banks for leading roles in its market debut.