SocGen to Pay $1.5M Fine to Settle CFTC Charges

Société Générale S.A. has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) charges of failing to comply with certain swap dealer requirements (SDRs), the agency said on Wednesday.

Société Générale failed to comply with requirements for disclosing mark-to-market prices to counterparties and reported inaccurate swap valuation data, the CFTC said in a statement.



Specifically, CFTC said that between 2013 and this past July, SocGen didn't disclose mid-market positions on swap trades, including pre-trade and mark-to-market prices as trades were being conducted. Instead, CFTC said, SocGen "adjusted them for profit, hedging, or other legally impermissible costs or adjustments."

“This is another in a series of cases the CFTC has brought highlighting the need for swap dealer registrants to have an adequate supervisory system and controls in place,” said Acting Director of Enforcement Vincent McGonagle, in a statement. “Swap dealer registrants must ensure that they make complete and accurate disclosures to counterparties and accurately report swap valuation data to SDRs, and must also diligently perform their supervisory duties”

Societe Generale did not admit or deny the CFTC's findings.