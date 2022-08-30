×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: snapchat layoffs

Snap Plans to Cut 20% of Staff

Snap Plans to Cut 20% of Staff

(AP)

Tuesday, 30 August 2022 04:08 PM EDT

Snapchat parent Snap Inc. is planning to lay off about 20% of its more than 6,400 employees starting Wednesday, the Verge reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Snap's hardware division, responsible for Spectacles and the Pixy camera drone, its team working to help developers build mini apps and games inside Snapchat and Zenly, the social mapping app it bought and runs separately, will be hit by the layoffs, according to the report.

Verge had reported earlier this month the social media firm was in the early stages of planning layoffs.

Technology companies, crypto exchanges and financial firms have cut jobs and slowed hiring as global economic growth weakens due to higher interest rates, red-hot inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.

Snap declined to comment on the report.

The company's shares, which ended down 2.4% on Tuesday, have lost nearly 79% of their value so far this year.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Snapchat parent Snap Inc. is planning to lay off about 20% of its more than 6,400 employees starting Wednesday, the Verge reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
snapchat layoffs
150
2022-08-30
Tuesday, 30 August 2022 04:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved