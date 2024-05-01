Small Business Building Bridges Amid Division

As Small Business Week unfolds, it offers us a poignant moment to reflect on the profound impact that entrepreneurs wield not only in driving economic prosperity but also in fostering unity and understanding amidst the prevailing climate of polarization.

Recently, I had the distinct honor of participating in a panel discussion hosted by Business for America. Our dialogue centered on the pivotal role that businesses, particularly small enterprises, can play in bridging the deepening chasms that threaten to divide our nation.

Polarization casts a long shadow over our society, permeating every aspect of our lives, including our workplaces. Small businesses, often serving as the backbone of local communities, are not immune to these challenges.

In fact, they often confront them with fewer resources and support systems than their larger counterparts. As the CEO of the US Hispanic Business Council, I've borne witness to the palpable impact of divisive rhetoric on our communities and the urgent need for concerted action.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox's leadership as chairman of the National Governors Association, exemplified through initiatives like the "Disagree Better" campaign, provides a glimmer of hope amid the tumult.

By championing civil discourse and fostering respectful engagement, Gov. Cox is setting the stage for businesses to become agents of reconciliation and progress. Through collaborative endeavors and strategic partnerships, businesses can transcend political fault lines and rally around common objectives that contribute to the benefit of all.

Central to this endeavor is a profound appreciation for the rich tapestry of perspectives and experiences that comprise the fabric of our society. Small businesses, often helmed by immigrants and minority entrepreneurs, possess a unique vantage point from which to advocate for inclusivity and diversity within their spheres of influence. By cultivating environments where every voice is not only heard but also valued, small businesses can serve as beacons of social cohesion and advancement.

Yet, the road to unity is fraught with obstacles. From racial tensions to socioeconomic disparities, (add political ideologies) the issues driving division are multifaceted and deeply entrenched. However, by confronting these challenges head-on and actively working to dismantle the barriers that divide us, small businesses can lead by example and inspire tangible change.

As we commemorate Small Business Week, let us reaffirm our commitment to the principles of unity, empathy, and progress. Let us celebrate the diversity that defines us and harness the collective power of small businesses to forge a brighter tomorrow for all. Together, we possess the resilience and resolve to overcome the specter of polarization and forge a more inclusive and equitable society for generations to come.



_______________

Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). Palomarez is a leading voice in the areas of multi-cultural consumerism, marketing, small business, entrepreneurship, and the Hispanic electorate. He is an acclaimed spokesperson for small business and entrepreneurship, as well as a nationally recognized leader in the Hispanic community, being recognized as one of America’s most influential Hispanics for over a decade. The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a bipartisan organization.