Silver Tops $100 an Ounce for the First Time

Spot silver prices jumped to the key psychological level of $100 an ounce level for the first time Friday as robust demand and buying momentum fueled prices.
Silver's run toward the $100 an ounce mark comes as investors pile into safe-haven assets in the backdrop of geopolitical turmoil, and amid expectations of lower interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The white metal has surged more than 200% since Trump took office for a second term in January last year.
Strong gains in silver have also been driven by ongoing challenges in scaling up refining of the metal and a persistent supply shortage in the market.
