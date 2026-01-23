Silver Tops $100 an Ounce for the First Time

Spot silver prices ⁠jumped to the key psychological level of $100 an ounce level for the first time Friday as robust ‍demand and buying momentum fueled prices.

Silver's run ⁠toward the $100 an ounce mark comes as investors pile into ​safe-haven assets in the backdrop of geopolitical turmoil, and ‍amid expectations of lower interest rates by ⁠the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The white metal has surged more than 200% since Trump ⁠took office for ​a ⁠second term in January last ‍year.

Strong gains in silver have also ‌been driven by ongoing challenges in scaling up refining ⁠of ​the metal ‍and a persistent supply shortage in the market.