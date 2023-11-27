Chinese Fast-Fashion Shein Files for IPO in US

China-founded fashion company Shein has confidentially filed to go public in the United States, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters had reported in July that Shein was working with at least three investment banks about a potential IPO and has been in talks with the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley have been hired as lead underwriters on the offering, which could happen in 2024. the WSJ report said.