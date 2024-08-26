NOW May Be the Right Time to Move Into Senior Living

Our population is aging. According to the United States Census Bureau, there are roughly 62 million adults aged 65 and older living in the U.S. And that number is expected to increase to 85 million by the year, 2054. In Florida specifically, we have nearly 5.2 million residents aged 60 and older, and we are ranked first for 65+ populations.

So, if you happen to be one of those seniors, how do you know when the time is right to move into a senior living community? Unfortunately, based on my experience in the senior living industry, there’s a common misconception shared by those over the age of 65 who think they’re just not old enough for life in a senior living community. Far too many think, “I’ll move into a senior living community when I’m preparing for the end of my life,” when in reality I’m here to tell you, moving into a senior living community will allow you to live your absolute BEST life now!

Here's why:

Enhanced Safety: Keeping seniors healthy and safe is the number one priority for all senior living communities. At Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences in Boca Raton, this includes having access to multiple emergency medical responders (EMRs) 24/7 who are onsite and solely dedicated to ensuring the safety of our residents. Why wait for an ambulance at home for 30 critical and potentially life threating minutes when our EMRs respond in 2-3 minutes?

Increased Security: Beyond the alarms, armed security officers, increased accessibility, and on-call staff, for those that live in South Florida, preparedness during Hurricane Season is critical. At Sinai Residences, we installed a full-campus generator system to ensure that our residents never lose power – regardless of what is happening outside.

Socialization: Socialization and mental stimulation are critical as you age. In fact, a study published in the journal BMC Medicine, reports that those who don’t socialize with friends or family may see their risk of dying early increase by 39%. On the flip side, studies have shown mental stimulation may lower the risk of dementia and long-term cognitive decline and essentially add years to your life. Living in a senior living community makes participating in educational lectures, discussion groups, art and card classes, memoir writing classes, and so much more both convenient and enjoyable.

Insurance Benefits: For those specifically moving into Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) like Sinai Residences, there are huge cost benefits to paying for your future care. CCRCs offer multiple levels of care that can be accessed as your health status and individual needs change. For example, an Independent Living resident’s monthly fee will not change if and when they need to move into Assisted Living, Memory Care or Skilled Nursing. On top of that, residents receive an annual tax deduction because they are paying for future medical care. We are a true insurance product regulated by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

Healthy Lifestyle: Chef-prepared meals, nutritious options, on-site and innovative exercise classes (in the gym, outside, and in the pool) all encourage body and brain health. As we age, maintaining a consistent routine of healthy, balanced meals and regular physical activity becomes increasingly vital. Senior living communities offer the convenience, safety, and variety needed to sustain this lifestyle, ensuring that these essential habits are easily accessible and well-supported.

Carefree Living: It seems cliché, but senior living truly offers maintenance-free and carefree living. Meaning, our residents aren’t worrying about their daily chores, household maintenance, or even their next steps in life. (CCRCs take care of the latter.)

Investment: Speaking of CCRS, investing in assets with a strong return on capital (ROC) is a prudent choice, especially in today’s environment of a volatile stock market and uncertain real estate market. A ROC contract safeguards your investment by guaranteeing that 80% of the entrance fee will be returned to your heirs.

To Avoid Becoming a Burden: Last but not least, the most common reason we hear from our residents for choosing to move into a senior living community is, ‘I did this for my kids.’ Not for themselves, but rather so their children don’t have to worry or potentially deal with what’s to come.

So how do you know now is the right time to move into a senior living community? Take it from those who have already made the decision whose only complaint is, “I wish I’d moved here earlier.”

_______________

Rachel Blumberg is President & CEO, Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences in Boca Raton. Blumberg is a Board of Trustees Member for LeadingAge Southeast and Chair of the Women’s Leadership Network.