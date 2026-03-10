Senate Green Lights ChatGPT, Copilot for Staff

Artificial intelligence has officially arrived on Capitol Hill.

Senate aides have now been cleared to use ChatGPT and other A.I. chatbots for official work, according to new internal guidance from the Senate’s technology office — a move that underscores how rapidly A.I. tools are spreading through government and workplaces, The New York Times reports.

Under the new policy, staffers can use OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Microsoft Copilot to help with everyday Senate duties — such as research, drafting documents, editing reports, and preparing talking points and briefing materials for lawmakers.

The guidance came in a memo from the chief information officer for the Senate sergeant-at-arms, the office responsible for managing the chamber’s computer systems and digital security.

The memo highlighted Microsoft’s Copilot as particularly useful for routine Senate work because it is already integrated into the Senate’s Microsoft software systems.

Copilot can assist staff with summarizing information, drafting and editing documents, conducting research and analysis, and preparing materials for senators, the memo said.

Officials also emphasized that information entered into Copilot will remain within the secure Microsoft 365 Government system, which uses the same protections that safeguard other Senate data.

Even so, questions remain about how widely the tools will be used — and what limits will apply.

Individual Senate offices and committees typically set their own internal policies for staff, meaning some lawmakers may encourage A.I. use while others may restrict it.

The Senate has not publicly released detailed rules governing how the tools should be used.

Security concerns are also a factor.

Staff members who handle classified or highly sensitive information, particularly those working on national security committees, are subject to strict security protocols. It remains unclear how those offices will approach the use of A.I. chatbots.

Spokespeople for the Senate Intelligence Committee declined to discuss internal policies regarding artificial intelligence, citing security considerations.

The Senate’s move follows similar steps taken in the House of Representatives, where staff members have already been allowed to use A.I. chatbots such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot and Anthropic’s Claude under certain restrictions.

House guidelines generally limit A.I. use to non-sensitive tasks and internal work, and require supervisory approval for more advanced uses such as drafting constituent communications or preparing talking points for lawmakers.

The House also prohibits using A.I. to create deepfakes or entering a constituent’s personal information into chatbot systems.

The growing presence of artificial intelligence in Congress reflects how quickly the technology has become embedded in daily work across industries — including government.

But the Senate’s cautious rollout suggests lawmakers are still grappling with the security and ethical questions raised by the rapidly evolving technology.

For now, one thing is clear: ChatGPT has made its way into the halls of Congress.