SEC Letters Claim Tesla Failed to Oversee Musk's Tweets - WSJ

elon musk stands on red carpet
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Axel Springer Award 2020 on Dec. 01, 2020, in Berlin, Germany. (Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 02 June 2021 06:43 AM

An SEC watchdog told Tesla Inc last year that Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's use of Twitter had twice violated a settlement requiring his tweets to be preapproved by company lawyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had ordered the electric car maker to vet any material public communications Musk made regarding Tesla, following Musk's August 2018 tweet that he had "funding secured" to possibly take Tesla private in a $72 billion transaction.

In correspondence sent to Tesla in 2019 and 2020, the SEC said tweets Musk wrote about Tesla's solar roof production volumes and its stock price were not preapproved by Tesla's lawyers, the Journal reported, citing records of communication that have not been previously reported.

"Tesla has abdicated the duties required of it by the court's order," the WSJ reported, citing a letter signed by a senior SEC official.

The SEC and Tesla were not immediately available for comment. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


