Bessent: Government Shutdown Is Hitting Economy

The U.S. federal government shutdown is starting to impact the nation's economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday as the closure entered its 13th day.

"This is getting serious. It's starting to affect the real economy," he told Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" program, without offering more detail.

Bessent added that in order to allow paychecks to U.S. military service members, the government was having to hold back on payments to other federal workers and services in areas such as Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo.

"We are having to shuffle things around. We are having to furlough workers here in DC and around the country," Bessent said in the interview.

Bessent reiterated his previous statements that the shutdown was stalling U.S. aid for farmers. Official U.S. Treasury economic data will also be released after the shutdown ends, he added.