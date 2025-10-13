WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: scott bessent | shutdown | u.s. | economy

Bessent: Government Shutdown Is Hitting Economy

Bessent: Government Shutdown Is Hitting Economy
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order regarding TikTok in the Oval Office at the White House, Sept. 25, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Monday, 13 October 2025 08:35 AM EDT

The U.S. federal government shutdown is starting to impact the nation's economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday as the closure entered its 13th day.

"This is getting serious. It's starting to affect the real economy," he told Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" program, without offering more detail.

Bessent added that in order to allow paychecks to U.S. military service members, the government was having to hold back on payments to other federal workers and services in areas such as Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo.

"We are having to shuffle things around. We are having to furlough workers here in DC and around the country," Bessent said in the interview.

Bessent reiterated his previous statements that the shutdown was stalling U.S. aid for farmers. Official U.S. Treasury economic data will also be released after the shutdown ends, he added.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. federal government shutdown is starting to impact the nation's economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday as the closure entered its 13th day.
scott bessent, shutdown, u.s., economy
142
2025-35-13
Monday, 13 October 2025 08:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved