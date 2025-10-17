WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: scott bessent | china | trade | talks

US Treasury Secretary to Meet China Counterpart

US Treasury Secretary to Meet China Counterpart
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listens as President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Friday, 17 October 2025 03:24 PM EDT

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that he would likely meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng next week to prepare for high-stakes talks between the presidents of the world's two biggest economies.

The high-level meeting comes as trade tensions flare between Washington and Beijing over China's announcement of tighter export controls on the critical rare earths industry.

Washington has been working to rally allies to respond to Beijing's new curbs, with the Group of Seven finance ministers agreeing this week to coordinate their next moves.

The rare earth controls had sparked a fiery response from US President Donald Trump, who threatened to impose an additional 100-percent tariff on imports from China and to cancel expected talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea.

But Trump said in an excerpt of an interview with Fox News, released Friday, that he would meet Xi after all at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Bessent told reporters at the White House on Friday that he believed "things have de-escalated" between both countries.

He added that he would speak to China's He later on Friday before both of them "meet in Malaysia, probably a week from tomorrow, to prepare for the two presidents to meet."

Bessent previously accused China of seeking to hurt the world economy after Beijing announced its new rare earth controls.

For now, G7 finance ministers have agreed to coordinate their short-term response to China's export rules, and diversify suppliers, the EU's economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters in Washington.

Speaking after the grouping met this week, Dombrovskis noted the vast majority of rare earth supplies come from China, meaning that diversification could take years.

"We agreed, both bilaterally with the US and at the G7 level, to coordinate our approach," he said on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's fall meetings.

Countries would also exchange information on their contacts with Chinese counterparts as they work out short-term solutions, he added.

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil told journalists he hopes Trump and Xi's meeting can help to resolve much of the US-China trade conflict.

"We have made it clear within the G7 that we do not agree with China's approach," he added, referring to the group of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Trade tensions between the United States and China have reignited this year as Trump slapped sweeping tariffs on US imports and both countries engaged in tit-for-tat retaliation.

At one point, tariffs on both sides escalated to triple-digit levels, effectively halting some trade as businesses waited for a resolution.

The two countries have since lowered their respective tariff levels but their truce remains shaky.

© AFP 2025


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that he would likely meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng next week to prepare for high-stakes talks between the presidents of the world's two biggest economies.
scott bessent, china, trade, talks
446
2025-24-17
Friday, 17 October 2025 03:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved