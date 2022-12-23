Bankman-Fried Under House Arrest in $4 Million Silicon Valley Home

After posting a record-breaking $250 million bond, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is under house arrest at his mom and dad’s $4 million Palo Alto, Calif., home.



Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, Stanford law professors, bought the house in 1992 for $700,000, the New York Post reports. In today’s dollars, that would be $1.5 million, making the home worth $4 million today.



The cozy ranch—built in 1917 and considered part of Palo Alto Stanford Heritage, to preserve historic homes in the area—sits on nearly an acre, has four bedrooms and wall-to-wall windows throughout, and spans 3,000-square feet.



It features fireplaces in the living and dining rooms, a remodeled kitchen with a big island, a gated pool surrounded by palm trees and an expansive lawn.



The Bankman-Frieds purchased the home from American novelist David Leavitt.



U.S. District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on SBF’s $250 million bond package Thursday, permitting the cryptocurrency mogul, who faces 115 years in jail, to fly, with an ankle monitor fastened to his leg, from New York to the West Coast.

