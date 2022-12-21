Bankman-Fried, From $30 Million Penthouse to 'Fox Hell'

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was afforded a few luxuries at Fox Hill prison in the Bahamas, but it was a far cry from the $30 million penthouse he recently enjoyed nearby.

On the eve of Bankman-Fried’s extradition flight back to the U.S. Wednesday, Bloomberg provided some insight into his life at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services facility, known by the locals as “Fox Hell.”

SBF was confined to the prison’s medical unit, where he shared a cell painted green and yellow with four other inmates. There, the 30-year-old had his own cot, running water, a fan and a toilet. He was allowed to watch television and read news articles, primarily about himself, but could not venture outside to exercise.

Bankman-Fried was also permitted to take numerous phone calls from his attorney on a special line.

On his last day in the Bahamas, Bankman-Fried reportedly slept shirtless in black sweatpants nearest the door next to an elderly prisoner and another one on suicide watch.



Other prisoners sleep on the bare ground or on cardboard in rat-infested cells.

The most notorious prisoner Fox Hill has ever housed, Bankman-Fried was examined twice a day by the prison doctor and watched over by individual guards in 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. shifts.

In a concession to a request by Bankman-Fried’s parents, he has been fed vegan food. Other prisoners have to make do with typical fare of grits, Cream of Wheat, turkey curry and white rice.

The shamed cryptocurrency mogul reportedly agreed to be extradited to the United States in hopes of being released on bail.