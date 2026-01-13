Saks CEO Richard Baker Leaving After Just Two Weeks

Luxury retailer Saks Global's CEO Richard Baker is departing less than two weeks after taking over the top job, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation, as the embattled company stares at bankruptcy.
Baker, who had taken the helm on January 2, replacing Marc Metrick, had been finalizing his exit over the past few days, the report said.
Geoffroy van Raemdonck, former CEO at Neiman Marcus, is currently negotiating for a role at the company, Bloomberg News said.
Saks Global did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
