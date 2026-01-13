Saks CEO Richard Baker Leaving After Just Two Weeks

Luxury retailer Saks Global's CEO Richard Baker is departing less ‍than two weeks ‍after taking over the top job, Bloomberg ⁠News reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the ​situation, as the embattled company stares at bankruptcy.

Baker, who ‍had taken the helm on ⁠January 2, replacing Marc Metrick, had been finalizing his exit over the past few ⁠days, the ​report said.

Geoffroy ⁠van Raemdonck, former CEO at ‍Neiman Marcus, is currently negotiating for ‌a role at the company, Bloomberg News said.

Saks Global ⁠did ​not immediately ‍respond to a Reuters request for comment.