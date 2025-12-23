S&P Closes at Record High as Growth Stocks Advance

U.S. ⁠stocks rose Tuesday and the S&P 500 notched a closing record after a flurry of economic data that included a reading of economic growth pushed bond yields higher and elevated growth names.

The Commerce Department said gross domestic product increased at a 4.3% annualized rate in the third quarter, the fastest pace since the third quarter of 2023 and well above the 3.3% estimate of economists polled by Reuters, fueled by robust consumer spending.

While ‍the data was delayed due to the 43-day government shutdown and many analysts expected the fourth quarter would show a ‍slower pace of economic growth, markets are now pricing in a smaller chance of a January rate cut from the Federal Reserve, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, and shorter-dated bond yields rose.

"The bond market didn't ⁠like this news," said Stephen Massocca, senior vice president at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.

"It seems to me that when we lose this battle, growth does well, and growth's doing well today....But if you're a food company, or you're a chemical company, or ​you're an oil and gas company, or even if you're like a private credit company, that's bad news. Unless interest rates go down, it's bad."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 31.24 points, or 0.45%, to end at 6,909.73 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 133.02 points, or 0.57%, to 23,561.84. The Dow ‍Jones Industrial Average rose 79.33 points, or 0.16%, to 48,442.01.

The S&P 500 growth index gained nearly 1% while the value index was largely unchanged. AI-related ⁠names added to recent gains, rebounding from last week's selloff that was triggered by concerns about inflated valuations and worries that high capital spending by AI companies would pressure their profits.

Nvidia rose as the biggest boost to the benchmark S&P 500 index, while Amazon.com, Alphabet and Broadcom each saw gains of more than 1% on the day.

Other economic data painted a less rosy image of the economy as U.S. consumer confidence weakened in ⁠December amid deepening anxiety over jobs and income. Factory production was ​unchanged in November after declining in October.

All three ⁠main indexes were poised for a third straight yearly gain. The S&P 500 and the Dow were also on track to rise for an eighth consecutive month.

Recent gains in ‍U.S. stocks have spurred hopes of a "Santa Claus rally," a seasonal phenomenon where the S&P 500 posts gains in the last five trading days of the year and the first two ‌in January, according to Stock Trader's Almanac.

This year, that period begins on Wednesday and runs through January 5.

Trading volumes were light and likely to thin out further as the holiday approaches. U.S. stock markets will close at 1 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) on Wednesday and remain shut ⁠on Thursday for Christmas.

ServiceNow ​declined after the enterprise software maker agreed to ‍buy cybersecurity startup Armis for $7.75 billion in cash.

U.S. military shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls edged up after President Donald Trump announced plans for a new "Trump class" of battleships, which he said would be larger, faster and "100 times more powerful" than ‍any previously built.

Miner Freeport-McMoRan climbed after hitting a 15-month high of $52.29 as copper prices touched a record high and Wells Fargo raised its price target on the stock.