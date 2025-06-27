S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit All-Time Highs Amid Trade Wins

Wall Street extended its rally Friday, sending S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record closing highs as trade deal hopes fueled investor risk appetite and economic data helped solidify expectations for rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Stocks pared gains after U.S. President Donald Trump terminated trade negotiations with Canada in response to its digital tax on technology companies

Even so, all three major U.S. stock indexes posted weekly gains.

"This market's been pretty resilient," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "Investors are riding momentum and looking for breakouts."

"They don't want to get caught on the wrong side of this thing," Carlson added. "Many investors already have missed out. And now you have the S&P flirting with an all-time high."

The Personal Consumption Expenditures report from the Commerce Department showed consumer income and spending unexpectedly contracted in May. And while tariffs have yet to affect price growth, inflation continues to hover above the Fed's 2% annual inflation target.

A separate report from the University of Michigan confirmed consumer sentiment has improved this month, but remains well below December's post-election bounce.

Financial markets have priced in a 72% likelihood that the Fed will implement its first rate cut of the year in September, with a smaller, 21% probability of a rate cut coming as soon as July, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Washington and Beijing reached an agreement to expedite rare-earth shipments to the U.S., a White House official said, well ahead of the July 9 expiration of the 90-day postponement of U.S. President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs.

Additionally, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration's trade deals with 18 of the main U.S. trading partners could be done by the September 1 Labor Day holiday.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 31.93 points, or 0.52%, to end at 6,172.95 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 105.55 points, or 0.52%, to 20,273.46. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 430.16 points, or 0.99%, to 43,817.00.

Chipmaker Micron's MU.O upbeat forecast revived investor confidence in artificial intelligence-related stocks, while Nvidia NVDA.O edged closer to $4 trillion market capitalization after reclaiming its position as the world's most valuable company.

Nike's shares NKE.N jumped after forecasting a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue.