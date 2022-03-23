×
Russian Communications Regulator Blocks Google News

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 03:23 PM

Russia's communications regulator has blocked Alphabet's Google News, accusing it of allowed access to what it calls fake material about the country's military operation in Ukraine, independent Russia news agency Interfax news agency said Wednesday.

The agency did not give details. A new Russian law makes it illegal to report any event that could discredit the Russian military.

Under the new law, Russians could face prison sentences of up to 15 years for spreading information that goes against the Russian government's position on the war in Ukraine, a move that comes as Russian authorities continue to block access to foreign media outlets.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


