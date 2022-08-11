×
Tags: robinhood | market manipulation class-action lawsuit | meme stock | gamestop

Robinhood Must Face 'Meme Stock' Market Manipulation Claims

Robinhood Must Face 'Meme Stock' Market Manipulation Claims
(AP)

Thursday, 11 August 2022 02:06 PM EDT

Stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. must face market manipulation claims over restrictions it placed on trading during last year's "meme stock" rally, a U.S. judge ruled on Thursday.

U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia Altonaga in Miami said in the ruling that investors in GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and seven other stocks can proceed with a proposed class action lawsuit alleging the restrictions artificially increased the stocks' supply.

The lawsuit was one of several cases brought against the retail trading platform after it temporarily barred customers from buying certain hot stocks in January 2021, including GameStop and AMC.

Shares of those companies surged to extreme highs thanks to a social media-fueled rally that eventually led Robinhood and others to restrict trading in the affected securities, infuriating retail investors and rattling market confidence. The volatility caused major losses for hedge funds that had bet against the meme stocks.

An attorney for Robinhood did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 11 August 2022 02:06 PM
