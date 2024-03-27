×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: robinhood | credit card | stock

Robinhood Hits 2-Year High on Credit Card Euphoria

Robinhood Hits 2-Year High on Credit Card Euphoria
(Omar Marques/AP)

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 02:56 PM EDT

Shares of Robinhood Markets jumped Wednesday after the financial technology firm launched a credit card, as it expands its product offerings in order to reduce its reliance on market-sensitive trading revenue.

The Menlo Park, California-based company's shares were last up 4% in afternoon trading, having hit their highest since December 2021 earlier in the session.

Retail-investor focused Robinhood is set to offer its premium 'Gold' tier customers a credit card which would have no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees and offers 3% cashback, in the form of reward points, on spends.

"Tieing the credit card to Robinhood's Gold program should be accretive to revenues because of the profitable options trading and use of margin that comes with it," said Michael Ashley Schulman, partner and CIO at Running Point Capital Advisors.

Robinhood was at the center of the 2021 retail trading frenzy, driven by mom-and-pop investors who used the company's commission-free platform to pump money into so-called "meme stocks" during the pandemic-era lockdowns.

In February, the company said it was aiming to expand margins while being focused on driving 'profitable growth' this year, after reporting a surprise quarterly profit.

It has also benefited from the increased activity of retail traders - its main client base - this year against a rally in both the capital as well as crypto markets.

The turnaround in trading activity and an increased focus on profitability have together sparked a rally in the fintech's stock, that has surged over 50% so far this year.

"Robinhood has been strategizing for a while to increase customer excitement, spur engagement, and incentivize more established individual investors," Schulman added.

Short interest in the stock is currently at 5.88% of the free float, with short-sellers sitting on over $200 million in paper losses from the beginning of 2024, as of previous close, according to data from Ortex.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Shares of Robinhood Markets jumped Wednesday after the financial technology firm launched a credit card, as it expands its product offerings in order to reduce its reliance on market-sensitive trading revenue.
robinhood, credit card, stock
307
2024-56-27
Wednesday, 27 March 2024 02:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved