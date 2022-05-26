Ringo Starr Joins 'Far Out' NFT Craze

Ringo Starr has joined the "far out" non-fungible token (NFT) craze with the "Ringo Starr NFT Collection - The Creative Mind of a Beatle."



"This new technology is so far out, it's inspired me," the Fab Four octogenarian tells Fox Business. "I only wanted to be a drummer. Who'd have thought I would be spreading peace and love in the metaverse?"



Starr's collection of five original pieces of art, including a self-portrait, comes with audio recordings by the former Beatles drummer. Winning bidders for the auction, taking place on Monday, June 13, can join Starr in the metaverse in his virtual hangout by private invitation on mobile, Spatial.io on the web or virtual reality (VR).



Each of the 20 NFTs has a starting bid of $1,000, with proceeds benefiting The Lotus Foundation, which supports charities that include cancer, homelessness and animals in need.



Ringo is the first Beatle to enter the metaverse, although he is not the first to dabble in art, John Lennon and Paul McCartney also being known for their drawings.



"I loved creating these NFTs combining my art and music," Starr said on social media. "I look forward to learn and build in Web3. It's really important to have a platform to display your art and to be in control of how it is shared and appreciated."

Starr is kicking off a North American tour of his All Starr Band on Friday, May 27 in Ontario, with additional shows in June and September, for a total of 40 performances.