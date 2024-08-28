WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: retirement | savings | medical | costs | delay | work

82% of Americans Consider Delaying Retirement

82% of Americans Consider Delaying Retirement
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 28 August 2024 09:10 AM EDT

Eighty-two percent of Americans are considering delaying retirement due to financial reasons, and 92% are worried they will have to work longer than they’d like, a survey by LiveCareer found.

Sixty-four percent said the thought of retirement is more frightening than getting a divorce, and 61% fear retirement more than death, the survey of 1,031 adults June 4-5 by the resume-building website found.

Eighty-two percent said inflation has significantly curtailed their ability to save for retirement.

The majority, 80%, of people plan to retire in their 60s, with just 10% aiming to retire before they turn 60, and 9% between the ages of 71 and 75. Only 0.5% never plan to retire.

Forty-three percent plan to continue to work part-time during their retirement years in their same field of expertise, and 29% plan to find a part-time job in a different field.

Only 42% are highly confident they are on track to save what they’ll need in retirement.

Eighty-six percent think they will need between $100,000 and $750,000 to retire, with the figures all over the map. As to how much they have saved, 48% have between $50,000 and $200,000 set aside for retirement; 14% have between $200,001 and $500,000. A mere 5% have between $500,001 and $1 million in their retirement fund.

“Our survey reveals that financial stability is a primary concern among participants, with many fearing they won’t be able to afford to retire and that they might become a financial burden to their loved ones,” says Jasmine Ascalera, a LiveCareer career expert.

Thirty-nine are worried about becoming a financial burden to their loved ones, and the same percentage is worried about not having enough money for medical emergencies or unexpected costs.

Fifty-nine percent are concerned about being able to pay for long-term care, and 45% fear they won't be able to maintain their standard of living in retirement.

Besides retirement, other financial concerns are: making poor investment decisions and losing money (52%), feeling disconnected from society (48%), struggling to adapt to a new routine (46%), shifts in government benefits such as Social Security and Medicare (44%), medical expenses (41%), and inflation (30%).

Unfortunately, 82% have debts that could impact their retirement, with 35% in debt to the tune of $100,000 or more. This is distributed among 44% having credit card debt, 41% car loans, and 39% medical debt.

Lee Barney

Lee Barney, Newsmax’s financial editor, has been a financial journalist for 30 years, covering the economy, retirement planning, investing and financial technology.

© 2024 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Eighty-two percent of Americans are considering delaying retirement due to financial reasons, and 92% are worried they will have to work longer than they'd like, a survey by LiveCareer found.
retirement, savings, medical, costs, delay, work
412
2024-10-28
Wednesday, 28 August 2024 09:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved