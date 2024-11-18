Top 10 Best US Cities to Retire

Three of US News & World Report’s top 10 places to retire are, not surprisingly, in Florida. But New York and Boise, Idaho, make the list, too.

The magazine ranked 150 of the nation’s top cities for how well they meet retirement needs and expectations, focusing on a scoring methodology based on six indexes: Affordability, Happiness, Desirability, Retiree Taxes, Job Market, and Healthcare Quality.

Of course, individual preferences and family proximity are important factors to consider when retiring, but here are the top 10 cities on the list:

1. Naples, Florida

While Naples, Florida has had the reputation as a retirement destination of the rich, greater Naples offers a great selection of housing choices for all walks of life. Situated between the Everglades and the Gulf of Mexico, Naples offers pristine beaches, golf courses, fine dining, and shopping.

It’s worth noting that Naples and nearby Marco Island are just over two hours’ driving from action-packed Tampa and Miami.

2. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia, is known for being friendly and relaxed. Homes here boast fantastic ocean views, and residents are treated to award-winning restaurants.

Virginia Beach has the highest concentration of military personnel outside the Pentagon, and hosts such events as the Oceana Air Show and the Patriotic Festival.

3. New York

New York is renowned for its skyscrapers, historic landmarks, energy and multiculturally rich five boroughs. While investment firms and banks have left the city for Florida and Texas, New York is still the leader in finance, trade, culture and fashion.

It boasts some of the world’s best theaters, museums, parks, restaurants, and cultural activities.

For centuries, people have flocked to the Big Apple to pursue their dreams, and retirees seeking a happy and energizing retirement are no different.

4. Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota, Florida, is not your run-of-the-mill Florida coastal city. Located in the Florida Southwest, it has a charm of its own, offering a vibrant art scene, beaches, rooftop bars, and fine food.

Sarasota’s Siesta Key Village and St. Armands Circle neighborhoods are particularly delilghtful, but what truly distinguishes this city is its own opera house.

5. Boise, Idaho

Lovers of the great outdoors have a lot to enjoy in Boise, Idaho: rivers, mountains, canyons, deserts, and lakes.

Boise is currently being remade as a spanking brand-new city, with construction taking place all over.

6. Raleigh, North Carolina

Retirees may feel revitalized living in Raleigh, North Carolina, a college town that neighbors Durham and Chapel Hill.

Known for its research and technology, it attracts young, well-educated families every day, and as such, has strong job growth and a high quality of life.

As such, Raleigh offers fine dining and many microbreweries featuring delicious craft beer, along with a growing art and music scene.

7. Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida, is the largest city in the continental U.S. by land mass, and offers a wide range of culturally diverse neighborhoods tied together by bridges and crossing rivers.

Beaches, hiking, kayaking, museum-going and exploring historical landmarks — are all there for the taking for retirees.

8. Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama, was once a quiet farming town that gained national attention in the space race of the 1960s. With a large engineering and defense workforce due to the continued presence of NASA and the U.S. Army’s Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville is the most educated city in Alabama.

Downtown has undergone a renaissance in recent years yielding upscale shopping, dining, craft breweries, and apartments. Meanwhile, an old cotton mill has been remade into a bustling arts center.

9. Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina, is known for its Southern charm, friendly neighbors, and hospitality. While it’s nestled a few hours’ drive between the Appalachian Mountains and white sandy beaches, it is the second-largest banking hub in the U.S. outside of New York.

Retirees may want to consider Charlotte as a place to settle down, as it is relatively affordable and offers culture at museums, along with parks filled with majestic old trees.

Sports lovers will enjoy Charlotte Hornets NBA and Carolina Panthers NFL games.

Last but not least, Charlotte is one of the cleanest cities in the country.

10. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana, offers low-cost, quiet neighborhoods that attract new families, young people starting their career, people looking to start a business — and retirees.

Fort Warne has a thriving arts scene that includes street performers and festivals.

General Motors and BAE Systems have made major manufacturing investments in Fort Wayne, which has led to redevelopment of the city’s downtown and riverfront.

Faith-oriented people may be interested to know that Fort Wayne has more than 360 places of worship.